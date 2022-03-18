TheStreet Downgrades CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.15.
CKX Lands Company Profile (Get Rating)
