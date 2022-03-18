TheStreet Downgrades CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.15.

CKX Lands Company Profile (Get Rating)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

