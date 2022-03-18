Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $898.48 million and $29.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00209498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00378469 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.