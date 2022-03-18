THETA One Day Trading Volume Tops $273.57 Million (THETA)

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. THETA has a total market cap of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

