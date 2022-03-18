Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.01. 671,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

