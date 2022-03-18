Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 14,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 944,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several research analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

