ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,344,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 2,330,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,282. The firm has a market cap of $803.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

