Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 499,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,250. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $31.07.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tivity Health by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

