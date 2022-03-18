TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,526 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.58. 72,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,048. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.