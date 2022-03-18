TKG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 495.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 109.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 15.9% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $581.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $553.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 497.09, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.