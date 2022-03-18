TKG Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,352. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.