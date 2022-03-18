TKG Advisors LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 1,579,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,178,688. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $343.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.