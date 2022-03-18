TKG Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,856. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.95 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.