TKG Advisors LLC Invests $557,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.61. 4,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,756. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $1,052,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

