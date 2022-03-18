TKG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 83,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

