TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72.

TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.

