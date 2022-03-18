Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 19,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toast by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,023 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

