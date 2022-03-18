Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$117.30. 40,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.43. The stock has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$87.85 and a 12-month high of C$117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,395,000.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

