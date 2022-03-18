Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

