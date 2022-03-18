Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 84,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 296,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

