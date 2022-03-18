Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.33.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
