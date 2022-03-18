TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.55 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 216,201 shares of company stock valued at $552,730. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

