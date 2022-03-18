Trek Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in eBay by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

