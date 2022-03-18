Trek Financial LLC Invests $282,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

