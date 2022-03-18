Trek Financial LLC Sells 800 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85.

