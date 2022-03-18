Trek Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.30 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

