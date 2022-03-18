Trevor Brown Purchases 1,775,000 Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown acquired 1,775,000 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £88,750 ($115,409.62).
LON:CMH traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,211. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.94. Chamberlin plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).
Chamberlin Company Profile (Get Rating)
