Trevor Brown Purchases 1,775,000 Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown acquired 1,775,000 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £88,750 ($115,409.62).

LON:CMH traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,211. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.94. Chamberlin plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

