Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Trimmed by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

