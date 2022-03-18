Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.80 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

