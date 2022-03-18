Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.97.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$795.14 million and a PE ratio of 47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.08. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.78.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

