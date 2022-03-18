TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,991. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

