Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Joseph Alvarado Purchases 1,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

