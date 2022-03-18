Trupanion (TRUP) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Trupanion to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Trupanion alerts:

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trupanion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus target price of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.30%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -97.16 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.66

Trupanion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trupanion rivals beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.