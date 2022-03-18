TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.70. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,513. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.