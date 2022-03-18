Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.00) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.08.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

