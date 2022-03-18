Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.39.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TWLO traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.51. 76,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.28. Twilio has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.40.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
