Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWIN. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twin Disc (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
