Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWIN. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

