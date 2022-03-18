Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $49.58

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.58, but opened at $48.43. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares during the period. Finally, NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,816,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.