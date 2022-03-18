Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel M. Pope Sells 696 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TYL opened at $423.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,211,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

