u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Price Target Raised to CHF 75 at UBS Group

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded u-blox to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $67.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. u-blox has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

