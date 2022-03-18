UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,515,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

