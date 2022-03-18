UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $916,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

