UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.