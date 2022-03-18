UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 1,893.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

