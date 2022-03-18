UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,838 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,746 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $22.02 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

