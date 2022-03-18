UBS Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $192.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.66.

NYSE:NKE opened at $127.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

