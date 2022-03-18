UBS Group Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.53 ($85.20).

Shares of BAS opened at €54.56 ($59.96) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.72 and a 200 day moving average of €63.14. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($80.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

