UBS Group Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($67.03) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €61.22 ($67.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($78.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

