Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
