Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

