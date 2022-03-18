Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $469.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $440.00 to $469.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.08.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.