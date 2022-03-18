Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 15,870,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.