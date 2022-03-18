Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($53.32) to GBX 4,000 ($52.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.21) to GBX 3,600 ($46.81) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,116.67 ($53.53).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,439.50 ($44.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £88.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,726.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.86) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,925.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($48.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($195,734.72). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 in the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

